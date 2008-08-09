Fear and Worship this Monolithic Lego PC

When I picture a Lego PC in my head, I see a vivid red, yellow and blue case topped with a small army of minifigs and maybe a pirate ship. But this Lego PC looks nothing like that childhood dream machine, unless you want your kid experimenting with knives and hard alcohol by age 7. Assembled from 1238 total pieces costing roughly US$140, the case even features an easily removable side panel (that doesn't require complete deconstruction) for future component upgrades. And since it's Friday and you have nothing more pressing to do at work, here's a time lapse video of the guy building the system in his pajamas:

See? Aren't you glad you watched that? [Lego Computer]