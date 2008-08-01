A day before the FCC is expected to slap Comcast's Hellboy-like wrist, FCC Emperor Kevin Martin gave the the NYT his big hairy vision for openness for cable, wireless and the internet: He wants to set a "very high bar on what network operators can do in terms of putting limits on consumers." But that doesn't mean he wants true net neutrality, or even actual rules, saying that "hard and fast rules can...have adverse impact."
FCC Head Wants to Bust Open Cable and the Internet (But Without Neutrality Rules)
