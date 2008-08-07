How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

FCC Comcast Ruling Could Echo To Mobile Phone Providers, Create Cheaper Data Options

The Net Neutrality battles have created and unexpected but welcome side effect. In it's ruling against Comcast last week, the FCC said in a round about way that unless a you are abusing your Internet connection then the carriers have no right to tell you how you can use it. This could conceivably also be applicable to mobile phone plans, and it could mean cheaper data plans for you.

Carriers like Sprint and T-Mobile offer inexpensive but limited use data plans for handsets that hackers have had fun turning into full access plans, essentially saving you money. The carriers have responded by charging huge fees to those who are found to use the hacks.

If the Comcast ruling was applied to the mobile phone market, which it could be, then your carrier couldn't stop you from using your data connection any way you want to, and these fees would be illegal. Of course someone will have to bring a case to court for the ruling to be tested, but it's possible that in the very near future we'll be using unlimited 3G wireless connections for far less that we do now. [Phone News]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles