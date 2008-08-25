How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fake-Looking Mystery iPod Nano Cases Appear for Fake-Looking Mystery iPod Nano

Either this is proof that contract manufacturing is a lightning-fast miracle of modernity, or that the bloggyverse is a noisy-as-hell echo chamber: No sooner does Kevin Rose prophesy that the next-gen iPod nano will be tall and skinny and rounded, but Chinese makers report case orders that meet their specs.

One tidbit that emerged amid all the rendered graphics was the presence of GPS in the supposed iPod nano. I have to say, it seems like Steve Jobs would have to smoke a lot of monkeyshit to come up with a non-touchscreen, non-cellular device with GPS inside. Last I checked, Apple didn't even tell major hardware partners, let alone random case makers, what was up with next-gen stuff. Think what you wish, but I'm gonna go with, "Too much fun with Photoshop and AutoCAD over the weekend." [Alibaba and iDealsChina via MacRumors and EngadgetThanks tipsters!]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

