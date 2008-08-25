Fabria Snow Gun Makes Febreeze Obsolete With Flaky Freshness

Leave it to Japanese ingenuity to take Febreeze, long a staple of stoned, slovenly domicile dwellers and Pig Pen wannabes, and turn it into something utterly amazing and pointless at the same time. The "innovention" in this case is the Fabria Freshness Gun, which blankets your home with a "soft, snow-like mist that uses the natural deodorising qualities of astringent persimmon and grapefruit."

The site apparently says this is environmentally friendly, and the flakes dissolve, eventually, but we think we'll hold off from importing. For now.[Beanz Labo via Trends in Japan]