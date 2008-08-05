Extended Stay Gal Licks a MacBook Pro, HDTV To Evoke Feelings of Cleanliness, Naughtiness (Slightly NSFW)

How clean does Extended Stay Hotels think its surfaces are? Very, very clean. So clean it hired a lady (probably for a little bit more than its US$59.99 nightly rate) to lick various surfaces around their hotel. It certainly looks real and has all the real links and notations that an Extended Stay Hotel website should have, but Boing Boing has its doubts. Can't we just enjoy a lady licking a toilet/washer/dryer/toaster/refrigerator without calling fake on it? More licking after the jump.

