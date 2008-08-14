Explore Antarctica with Lotus' Concept Ice Vehicle

Planning an expedition to the uninhabitable continent soon? Didn't think so. But still, this biofuel-powered Concept Ice Vehicle is pretty cool, with a prop in the back and three ski feet to ride on; it even has a spiked front foot for braking action and an ice radar for navigation.



The CIV is 4.5 meters by 4.5 meters and is light enough to be pulled, if necessary. Even if you never plan to visit the great, white wonder, you can dream of navigating acre after acre of dreary, depressing, lifeless Antarctic wilderness. Can you feel the fun? [Zercustoms via Autoblog]