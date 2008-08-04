Exploding Billboard Advertises by Destroying Advertisement

Way back in the days of 2007, courier company Deadline Express treated their New Zealand patrons to a particularly evocative printed advertisement. It was a US$14,000 billboard that featured a timer counting down to when it would blow up, proving "when Deadline Couriers gives you a time, they actually mean it." We can't speak for the service, but the explosions were spectacular in video:



What you should take from this demonstration: upon timely delivery of your package, the Deadline Courier will yank a special cord and explode all over the client's doorstep. [via Inventorspot and adsoftheworld]