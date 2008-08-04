Exploding Billboard Advertises by Destroying Advertisement

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Way back in the days of 2007, courier company Deadline Express treated their New Zealand patrons to a particularly evocative printed advertisement. It was a US$14,000 billboard that featured a timer counting down to when it would blow up, proving "when Deadline Couriers gives you a time, they actually mean it." We can't speak for the service, but the explosions were spectacular in video:


What you should take from this demonstration: upon timely delivery of your package, the Deadline Courier will yank a special cord and explode all over the client's doorstep. [via Inventorspot and adsoftheworld]

