How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Everun Note UMPC is First to Pack Dual-Core Processor, Says Raon Digital

The latest entry into the UMPC market first stirred-up by the Eee PC is this new ultra-light from Raon Digital. It's beefy inside despite its tiny size, packing a dual-core CPU—AMD Turion—which, according to the makers, is a first. It looks barely bigger across than its 7-inch screen (with 1024 x 600 pixels), but squeezes everything else in there too, including an electronic dictionary function, Windows XP OS, Bluetooth and drive options that go from 80GB HDD to 12GB SSD. Full specs below.


• CPU: AMD Turion 64x2 Dual Core 1.2GHz, 1MB L2 Cache
• Graphic: ATI RS690E +64MB DDR2 Side port Memory, Full DirectX 9.0 support
• Memory: 1GB DDR2
• OS: Microsoft Window XP Home
• Display: 7-inch
• Dual monitor: supporting external display up to 1920x1200
• Storage: 60GB 1.8 inch HDD/UDMA100
• Wireless Connectivity: 802.11b/g WiFi, Bluetooth 2.0 with EDR
• Camera: 1.3M pixel CMOS
• Media Card: SD/MMC Slot
• Audio: ALC262 HD Audio
• Expansion Slot: 2xUSB host, 1 x USB mini, 1x mini PCIExpress Slot, USIM card slot &l
• Battery life: 2.5 Hours for web-surfing

It's due in Korea and North America from early September, price still to be confirmed. [Aving]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles