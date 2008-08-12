Everun Note UMPC is First to Pack Dual-Core Processor, Says Raon Digital

The latest entry into the UMPC market first stirred-up by the Eee PC is this new ultra-light from Raon Digital. It's beefy inside despite its tiny size, packing a dual-core CPU—AMD Turion—which, according to the makers, is a first. It looks barely bigger across than its 7-inch screen (with 1024 x 600 pixels), but squeezes everything else in there too, including an electronic dictionary function, Windows XP OS, Bluetooth and drive options that go from 80GB HDD to 12GB SSD. Full specs below.



• CPU: AMD Turion 64x2 Dual Core 1.2GHz, 1MB L2 Cache

• Graphic: ATI RS690E +64MB DDR2 Side port Memory, Full DirectX 9.0 support

• Memory: 1GB DDR2

• OS: Microsoft Window XP Home

• Display: 7-inch

• Dual monitor: supporting external display up to 1920x1200

• Storage: 60GB 1.8 inch HDD/UDMA100

• Wireless Connectivity: 802.11b/g WiFi, Bluetooth 2.0 with EDR

• Camera: 1.3M pixel CMOS

• Media Card: SD/MMC Slot

• Audio: ALC262 HD Audio

• Expansion Slot: 2xUSB host, 1 x USB mini, 1x mini PCIExpress Slot, USIM card slot &l

• Battery life: 2.5 Hours for web-surfing

It's due in Korea and North America from early September, price still to be confirmed. [Aving]