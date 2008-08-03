ESL Bulbs Are Better Than CFLs and LEDs, Says Company

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Another contender has stepped into the ring of energy efficient lighting: called ESL (electron-stimulated luminescence), this new type of bulb works by using accelerated electrons to light up a phosphor coating on the inside of a glass bulb. ESLs can turn on instantly, can work with dimmers, and creates a light quality that's similar to incandescents and halogens.

Vu1, the company behind the technology, says ESL bulbs don't contain the trace amounts of mercury in CFLs and don't require the manufacturing energy behind LEDs, making it better than both. The first screw in models, which produce 40 lumens per watt with a 6,000 hour lifetime, are expected to be available by September 2008. At US$12 a bulb, they cost about the same as dimmable CFLs already on the market. [Vu1 via Cleantechnica]

