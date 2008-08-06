Epson's P-6000 and P-7000 Photo Viewers Look Semi-Decent, But Expensive

Epson's got two LCD-based photo viewers in the P-6000 and P-7000 that don't look half bad. They have 80GB and 160GB respectively, with RAW support, 35% faster image download speed compared to old models, 640x480 resolution, and a 94% reproduction of the Adobe RB colour gamut. The price—US$599 and US$799—reflect the fact that they're more for professional photographers that need to dump their photos onto something, rather than your parents, who just want to look at the grandkids on the go. [Street Insider via Epson (7000) and Epson (6000)]