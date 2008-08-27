Epson Artisan 700 and 800: Feature-Rich Printers on the Cheap

The Epson Artisan 700 and 800 are new all-in-one printers featuring, well, enough goodies to make use write about a generally dull topic. In addition to the standard scanners, memory card readers and LCDs, both units feature Wi-Fi and ethernet, fancy touch panel controls, direct to CD/DVD printing, and standard printing up to 38 pages per minute. Plus, each unit is only about 6-inches tall. Available for pre-order now, the 700 will run US$200 with the 800 costing US$300. For the specific, minor differences between the models, here's the full press release:

EPSON AMERICA INTRODUCES "ARTISAN" - NEW FLAGSHIP LINE OF PREMIUM INK JET ALL-IN-ONES THAT COMBINE POWER AND PERFORMANCE WITH SLEEK AND CHIC STYLING

The Artisan 800 and Artisan 700 are Advanced Yet Easy to Use All-in-Ones That Enable Users to Express Their Creativity in Virtually all of Their Printing Tasks

Epson America Inc. today introduced the Artisan 800 and Artisan 700, two new all-in-ones that are likely to become the envy of the industry based on their superb performance, highly sought-after features and stylish piano black finish. The Artisan series is perfect for the modern household where many users can share a single product and fits well in a living room or home office environment.

"The Artisan series basically gives users everything but the kitchen sink in terms of features

and performance," said Steve Semos, product manager, consumer ink jets, Epson America Inc.

"More importantly, these benefits enable users to express their creative side in ways never before

imagined. At Epson we've built our reputation on giving our customers the industry's best image

quality, and this flagship line is a key milestone in that tradition."Beyond its creative applications, the premium Artisan 800 features Wi-Fi, Fax, an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), and Ultra Hi-Definition photos. Its elegant 7.8" smart touch panel and 3.5" LCD lights up only the buttons necessary that brings essential controls to users' fingertips for easy selecting, copying, enlarging, rotating, cropping, and printing photos all without a computer. The Artisan 800 also has the exclusive ability to turn photos or drawings into

personalised coloring book pages and make personal notepaper with a photo as a background.

Epson provides additional value to Artisan customers with its new Epson Preferred

SM program, which includes a two-year limited warranty, toll-free telephone support, access to the

exclusive MyEpson.com Web site that features a series of online tutorial videos, and more Registered Artisan owners also receive, free lifetime phone support with no additional charges, even

beyond the warranty. Both the Artisan 800 and 700 feature six-colour Ultra Hi-Definition Claria ink to create

vivid, true-to-life photos with smudge, scratch and water resistance, as well as fade resistance up to

four times longer than photo lab prints

Working in tandem with Claria ink, the "smart nozzles" in Epson's exclusive MicroPiezo print head with DX5 technology deliver up to five ink droplet sizes, as small as 1.5 picoliters, producing smooth gradations, accurate skin tones and sharp, grain-free prints.

Both models feature Epson's auto photo correction technology. This intuitive feature allows

users to preview corrections on the built-in LCD to ensure the very best prints, rescuing photos that

they might have otherwise passed over or discarded. Users can also remove red eye from their

photos automatically.

Other useful features on the Artisan 800 and 700 include turning plain paper into college-

ruled, wide-ruled and graph school paper, and creating photo layouts with various size photos on a

single sheet of paper. Users can even print and copy images directly onto ink jet printable CDs and

DVDs.

Both Artisan models complete printing tasks faster than competitive printers in their class,

producing prints and copies in black and colour in up to 38 pages per minute (ppm), 4" x 6" photos in

as fast as 10 seconds,and an 8" x 10" in as fast as 50 seconds

The Artisan 800 adds full-featured, high-speed fax with a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder for copying, scanning and faxing stacks of documents effortlessly. Standing a mere 5.9" tall in a sleek, compact design with an easy-to-view tilt 2.5" LCD, the Artisan 700 offers outstanding features and functionality inherent in the series for everyday printing, copying and scanning, making it the ideal solution for a range of personal and creative needs that don't require faxing. Additional features and performance in the Artisan series include:

• Full-Featured Scanning and Copying: The Artisan 800 features 4800 dpi resolution (48-bit

colour) and the Artisan 700 features 2400 dpi resolution (48-bit color), for high quality scanning

of images and documents with brilliant clarity and accuracy. Both all-in-ones also offer

standalone, one-touch colour and black and white copying with a wide range of easy-to-use

Epson Announces New Artisan Series options such as the ability to scan to a computer, memory card or USB flash drive, easy photo reprints and enlargements up to 400 percent, and a convenient fit-to-page printing feature. They even offer background removal for crisp, clean copies of text documents. Both models include

OCR software for converting documents into text users can edit.

• Standalone Photo Capabilities: Both Artisan models have card slots that are compatible with

all popular memory card types for printing photos without a computer or transferring files to or

from a computer. Plus, users can print directly from a digital camera or mobile phone with the PictBridge connection. Additional photo printing options include print-by-date, custom picture

packages, photo index sheets, and passport and photo IDs.

• Restore Faded Photos: Both Artisan all-in-ones can easily restore colour to old, faded photos

with or without using a computer.

• Creativity Made Simple: Included software allows users to create and print personalized

CDs/DVDs, greeting cards, elegant invitations, beautiful photo calendars, photo books, and

more.

• Shared Use at Home: Wi-Fi and Ethernet networking are built in for sharing with all users in

the home. An optional Bluetooth photo print adaptor is also available for printing from cell

phones and other mobile devices.

• Flexible Paper Handling: Both models print borderless photos in popular sizes, including

4" x 6", 5" x 7", 8" x 10", and letter. They also feature a paper cassette with two paper trays

that eliminate the need to switch between plain and photo paper. In addition, two-sided printing

is built-in and can be automated with an optional duplexer

• Smart Ink System: The Artisan series feature convenient individual ink cartridges that can be

changed in as little as five seconds and replace only the colour needed. In addition, innovative

technology conveniently combines colour inks to produce black when black ink is low to extend

printing. Cartridges are available in two sizes to match users' printing needs.

Artisan Series Pricing and Availability

With an estimated street price of $299.99 (Artisan 800) and $199.99 (Artisan 700), these

products offer an array of features, benefits and services that consumers have never before

experienced.