Epson Adds Moviemate 55 to Projector Lineup, 3LCD Tech, Built-in DVD

Epson's just added to its Moviemate lineup of digital projectors with the 55 model. It uses a three-chip 3LCD system for high image quality, a new E-TORL lamp that can blaze up to 1,200 lumens, and has a built-in stereo speakers and DVD player. That's where its interesting though, since that player is just standard progressive-scan 480p, and nowhere does Epson make reference to the projector's resolution. It may indeed be able to throw a "16:9 widescreen 60-inch image from only six feet away" but this might not interest you if you're after HD imagery. Still it weighs just 3.6kg and costs US$699, so that might let Epson off. Due in October. Press release below.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2008 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) (PRIME NEWSWIRE) — Building upon its leadership position in the projector industry, Epson America Inc. today announced the Epson MovieMate(tm) 55, the latest model to join the industry's top-selling line of combo projectors(1). By combining a high-quality projector, a CD/DVD player and stereo speakers in one portable unit, Epson MovieMate 55 gives consumers an affordable, easy-to-use and convenient solution for home entertainment in the living room, on a vacation, and even outdoors.

Within moments, Epson MovieMate 55 allows consumers to view their favourite movies in larger-than-life sizes — up to eight times larger than on a 40-inch widescreen TV — by simply plugging the unit into an electrical outlet. Featuring a new brighter lamp and Dolby(r) Digital audio, MovieMate 55 delivers instant home cinema on-the-go. Consumers can enjoy watching DVDs and playing video games when connected to Nintendo(r) Wii(tm), Sony(r) PlayStation(r) 3 and Microsoft(r) Xbox 360(r) videogame consoles. They can also play music from MP3 players and videos from an Apple(r) iPod(tm) on the big screen. For even more versatility, MovieMate 55 plays photo slideshows from photo CDs and USB flash drives and can connect to a PC or Mac to show content from the computer. With 3-chip 3LCD technology and E-TORL(r) lamp, consumers will experience brighter, natural colours that pop off the screen.

"Epson is the world's number one selling brand of projectors(2) because Epson listens closely to its customers' needs," said Rajeev Mishra, director, Projector Marketing and Development, Epson America. "Epson MovieMate projectors can transform any space into a home theatre environment. Anyone can enjoy the simple setup, transport and operation of these easy to use and portable projectors."

More about the Epson MovieMate 55

Weighing only 8.3 pounds, the Epson MovieMate 55 features a sleek, compact design with a built-in handle and cushioned carrying case for portable convenience. Additional features and benefits include:

* Projecting a 16:9 widescreen 60-inch image from only six feet

away or a 120-inch image from just 12 feet away

* Built-in progressive scan standard definition (480p) DVD/CD

player

* Great sound quality using two built-in 8 watt 5.1 Dolby Digital

DTS(r) speakers

* Compatible with Nintendo Wii, Microsoft Xbox 360, Sony PS3, and

Apple iPod

* Integrates a new, brighter E-TORL lamp with up to 1,200 lumens to

project light more efficiently, maximizing brightness and

uniformity across the entire screen throughout the lamp's life

— White light output: 1,200 lumens

— Colour light output: 1,200 lumens

About 3LCD Technology

3LCD is the world's leading projection technology, delivering unbelievably bright and natural colour, amazing detail and road-tested reliability. Using an advanced, 3-chip optical engine, 3LCD offers full-time colour for brilliant quality images without the possibility of colour break-up. 3LCD is based on LCD technology, which is used by leading manufacturers worldwide for the ultimate viewing experience in flat panel TVs and projectors. To find out why more users choose 3LCD than all other projection technologies combined and to get the latest list of leading companies offering 3LCD technology in their products, visit the 3LCD website at http://www.3LCD.com.

Availability and Support

The Epson MovieMate 55 will be available in October through national resellers for an estimated street price of $699. The projector also comes with the service and support only Epson can offer, including a two-year limited warranty with toll-free access to PrivateLine(sm), Epson's priority technical support, and free overnight exchange with ExtraCare(sm) Home Service.