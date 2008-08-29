Emperor Throne Only Lacks Button to Fire Death Star Laser

From the guys who created the Han Solo Carbonite Desk, here comes the Galactic Emperor Throne. It's a limited edition of five units, which means it's almost expensive as the Carbonite Desk itself.

The chair will set you back a whooping US$5,000, but that's the price you pay to rule the Galaxy and say classic, unforgettable phrases like "Now witness the power of this fully armed and operational PowerPoint presentation!", "Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen," or "Anakin, could you bring my slippers and today's paper, please?"

