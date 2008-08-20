Emily Isn't Real, But Would You Have Guessed?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The woman above is not real. I mean, she was real once, when real actress Emily O'Brien provided Image Metrics (you know their work from GTAIV) with 35 facial poses in front of a pair of digital cameras. From there, O'Brien was dismissed so the animators could go to work. Apparently "ninety per cent of the work is convincing people that the eyes are real." And the results—while not always perfect—are pretty extraordinary. Here's Emily's "interview":

I'm not sure if Emily has quite crossed the uncanny valley, but one thing's for sure. Dating sims are about to get a whole lot more interesting.

If only these models didn't look like they were wearing dentures. [timesonline via neatorama and technabob]

