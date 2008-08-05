Embedded Spinning Globe Doesn't Make a Watch Worth US$550,000

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I'm no watch expert, but I'm pretty sure there's no amount of doodaddery in the world that would make a watch worth over half a million dollars. But hey, that didn't stop the Hysek Colosso from trying!

The stand-out feature is the "crystal pustule filled with a dimensional earth rotating for local or GMT time," which seems like the kind of gimmick that you'd find on a children's watch, not on one of the most expensive watches in the world. What else do you get for your US$550,000?

Movement:

* Hours, quarter and minute repeater, cathedral timbre, 62 jewels

Functions:

* Big date at 12 o'clock, indication of the cities of the 24 time zones linked to the GMT

* Retrograde time zones with a linear double display situated at the lower and displayed in curvex position with indication arrows that indicate which side to observe (24 to 12 hours / 12 to 24 hours).

* Transmission feedback, biplan, for time zone indications, made by 2 dials.

* Power Reserve: 48h

* Frequency: 18'000 vibrations / hour

Globe:

* 3 dimensions globe of 12mm diameter at 12 o'clock, considered as a visual GMT display turns on itself in 24 hours and can be set on local or on GMT time.

No thanks! [Product Page via Watchismo Times]

