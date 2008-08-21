Electronic Sandwich...Thanks Mum?

While the refined carbohydrates of Wonder bread coupled with the classic duo of butter from crushed peanuts and the fruit that comes in a jar have powered America's youth for generations, the digital era has ushered in a new use for food. Namely, not eating it. This "electronic sandwich" transforms the binary bliss of PB&J into pretty much just binary, and when you add a bit of power, the sandwich lights up:

While the LEDs aren't intended for consumption, you'll surely be able to trade a glowing sandwich for a Nutty Bar or at least a Star Crunch. [Electronic Sandwich via MAKE]