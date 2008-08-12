Electrolux Connected Griller Seems Awesome For Social Cooking

Chris Fox's Electrolux concept would be the missing piece in any Korean BBQ night out, if by "missing piece" you mean "a slight upgrade to what you currently have." Instead of one gigantic grill in the middle of the table, this concept links up many different cookers and plates via daisy chain and can all be powered by one outlet. Great for cooking your own meat to optimum tenderness, but even greater for having your own home BBQ without having to buy one of those industrial sized cookers. Just a design for now, damn it. [Yanko Design]