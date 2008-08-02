Duracell's PowerSource Mini For Pocket-Sized Mobile Charging

It appears that Duracell has developed an more portable and less expensive version of last year's PowerSource charger with the new PowerSource Mini. This device features a lithium-ion battery pack and a mini USB pivot arm that allows you to juice up your MP3 players, mobile phones and other portable devices on the go. It also features a full-sized USB port that allows you to charge two devices at once. All-in-all the Powersource Mini should net an additional 24 hours of music on a Nano and about an hour of talk time on a Blackberry. Available now for around US$50. [Tiger Direct and Duracell via TFTS and Coolest Gadgets]