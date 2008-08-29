Dual Gooseneck Sat-Nav and Mobile Phone Holder: One Big Blind Spot

In an effort to make driving as dangerous as possible, a UK company called Santok has developed this hideous two headed freak of a gadget holder. The dual gooseneck design makes it easy to stick your sat-nav and your mobile phone to the windshield, and it seems to do a fine job of creating a massive blind spot wherever you choose to put it. Fortunately for most of us, it looks like drivers in the UK are going to be the only ones dealing with this problem in the foreseeable future. Available soon for around US$37. [Santok via Geekalerts]