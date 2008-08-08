Download PlayStation Home Theme, Automatically Apply for Home Beta Test

Want to get in on the closed beta for Sony's once-upon-a-time hotly anticipated PlayStation Home? To throw your name into the hat, just download the PlayStation Home theme that'll be added to the store later today. That's it. Your level of activity is apparently one of the criteria they'll be looking at—it's implied the more hardcore you are, the better your chances, though they might wanna see how nubbie nubs like it too. [PlayStation Blog]