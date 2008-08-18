How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY XR3 225 MPG Hybrid Car Kit Finally Finished, Hits the Road Soon for US$25,000

When we last left gearhead Robert Q. Riley and his three-wheeled DIY 225 MPG XR3 car kit in March 2007, rumour had it drivers would be zipping around roadways in it by May. Turns out the DIY hybrid market is tougher than expected, because just this week word was the XR3 was finally finished and "coming soon"—again. And while the video of the completed car in action made me think of Centauri from The Last Starfighter for some reason, this futuristic looking kit actually uses readily available 21rst century innards to get from A to B. We hope "soon" this year doesn't mean "in one year" like it did in 2007.

[Robert Q. Riley Enterprises via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles