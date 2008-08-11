How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY Terminator Sunglasses Say I'll Be Back—With a Burned Retina

Here I was, moments from having red LEDs surgically implanted into my retinas, when this DIY Terminator sunglasses hack comes along and rescues me from a lifetime of pain, blindness—and utter coolness. GEARFUSE soldering meastro Vince Veneziani said he did this in about five minutes, but newbies might want to take their time and save themselves a melted eyeball or two.

The materials list is pretty straightforward, and the only real issue will be finding a badass pair of sunglasses at your local drug store.

  • Two red LEDs
  • Two 100 Ohm resistors
  • Solder and soldering iron
  • A watch battery - I used a 3.3V one I had lying around
  • Solid hookup wire (two colors), about a six inches worth

The soldering is optional but recommended. Driving, however, is not recommended while wearing, black leather jacket or not. Actually, on second thought, we doubt you'll be able to do much of anything while wearing these. [GEARFUSE]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles