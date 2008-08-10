DIY Breathalyser Mics Helps Friends Not Let Friends Drunk Sing

Are you curious about exactly how drunk that guy screaming Livin' on a Prayer at your local karaoke jaunt is? Sneak a breathalyser into the microphone and you'll soon determine whether his BAC has anything to do with his preference for off-key Bon Jovi. Randy at the fffffatlab has posted a cool little Instructables for a microphone with a "system for the inconspicuous collection of blood-alcohol content level data sets." Despite the great number of steps involved, Randy insists that it's one of the easiest projects he's ever undertaken. I can see this also being useful for producers who need to know when to actually start recording the ramblings of reality show contestants. [Instructables via Technabob]