DIY Breathalyser Mics Helps Friends Not Let Friends Drunk Sing

Are you curious about exactly how drunk that guy screaming Livin' on a Prayer at your local karaoke jaunt is? Sneak a breathalyser into the microphone and you'll soon determine whether his BAC has anything to do with his preference for off-key Bon Jovi. Randy at the fffffatlab has posted a cool little Instructables for a microphone with a "system for the inconspicuous collection of blood-alcohol content level data sets." Despite the great number of steps involved, Randy insists that it's one of the easiest projects he's ever undertaken. I can see this also being useful for producers who need to know when to actually start recording the ramblings of reality show contestants. [Instructables via Technabob]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

