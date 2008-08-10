Digital Edge Gaming Table Provides Three Tiers of Peripheral Storage

Like to game but hate unplugging and putting away the various peripherals you need? For US$379 you can get Digital Edge's Gaming Table, which fits every gaming gadget you could possibly own, plus three 21-inch LCD monitors. Granted, I haven't fired up the PC for anything in a long while, but I don't remember that many games requiring more than a keyboard and a mouse. If you're more hardcore than me though, and you have a couple hundred bones to spare, the Gaming Table is available for order all over the continental United States. [Dvice]