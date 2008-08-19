Digital Camera Forces You to Recycle By Witholding Your Photos

The Eco Digi Mode camera is a 3-megapixel digital camera that you have to send in to get the images "developed", and the lab sends you back a wallet of photos and the developed film CD of the photos. "Um... what?" you may be now thinking... but that's exactly the design, even though it sounds like the disposable cameras of yesterdecade. The lab either wipes the cam and resells it, or breaks it down for parts—the 2.4-inch screen could go into a mobile phone, for example. They're cheap, at around US$12 in Japan, and the waterproof version could be fun, and I can see the sense in forcing you to recycle, since it's better than tossing a disused camera in the trash. But it's so bizarre a concept it's difficult to understand without a good long think. [FarEastGizmos]