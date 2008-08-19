How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Digital Camera Forces You to Recycle By Witholding Your Photos

The Eco Digi Mode camera is a 3-megapixel digital camera that you have to send in to get the images "developed", and the lab sends you back a wallet of photos and the developed film CD of the photos. "Um... what?" you may be now thinking... but that's exactly the design, even though it sounds like the disposable cameras of yesterdecade. The lab either wipes the cam and resells it, or breaks it down for parts—the 2.4-inch screen could go into a mobile phone, for example. They're cheap, at around US$12 in Japan, and the waterproof version could be fun, and I can see the sense in forcing you to recycle, since it's better than tossing a disused camera in the trash. But it's so bizarre a concept it's difficult to understand without a good long think. [FarEastGizmos]

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles