Diamond Embossed Leather iPhone Case Will Waste Your US$15,000

I don't think I'll ever understand the type of conspicuous consumption that produces junk like this: A leather iPhone case that's embedded with 272 diamonds (6.8 karats worth) fashioned into luxury goods purveyor Noreve's St. Tropez logo. The asking price is US$14,990. You heard me right: US$14,990 to keep your iPhone from scratching. The company's VP of sales, Sam Brust, says the case is "yet another step we are taking to help the Noreve brand become one of the most unique and recognised case manufacturers in the world," which I feel like actually means "We are trying to make sure that anytime someone sees you with a Noreve product, the first thing that springs to their mind will be that super rich asshole." [Born Rich]