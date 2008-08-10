Diamond Embossed Leather iPhone Case Will Waste Your US$15,000

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I don't think I'll ever understand the type of conspicuous consumption that produces junk like this: A leather iPhone case that's embedded with 272 diamonds (6.8 karats worth) fashioned into luxury goods purveyor Noreve's St. Tropez logo. The asking price is US$14,990. You heard me right: US$14,990 to keep your iPhone from scratching. The company's VP of sales, Sam Brust, says the case is "yet another step we are taking to help the Noreve brand become one of the most unique and recognised case manufacturers in the world," which I feel like actually means "We are trying to make sure that anytime someone sees you with a Noreve product, the first thing that springs to their mind will be that super rich asshole." [Born Rich]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

