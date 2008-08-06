Details Emerge On Nikon's Mysterious D90 DSLR

The popular Nikon D80 is getting a replacement called—wait for it—the D90, and it looks like it's living up to the line's rep. The camera takes the D80's feature set and adds a few more very high-end tools, like live preview on the larger LCD screen,GPS input, HDMI out, video recording with audio, and an upgrade to the CCD sensor from 10-Megapixels to 12. It'll ship in a kit with an 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6G zoom lens and should hit the streets at under US$1000 if it keeps with the D80's pricing, as is expected. [Nikon Rumors]