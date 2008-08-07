The Delay Clock looks complex and threatening, but if you take a look at where the three circles (hour, minute and second) meet near the middle, you can find the time pretty easily. This arty Dutch clock is made from stainless steel and aluminium, and its cogs are a more essential part of the design than others we've seen. I really hope it doesn't have an alarm, because smacking this thing in the morning would be the rudest wakeup ever. This danger to life, internal organ, and limb from Studio Bloomm is priced at a hefty $1,962. [DVICE]
Delay Clock Tells Time, Looks Pretty and Pointy
