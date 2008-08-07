Dealzmodo: Asus Eee PC With Windows XP for $299

Gus over at Lifehacker spotted this one, and frankly it's too good a deal to pass up - Catch of the Day have the Windows XP version of the unstoppable Eee PC 700 for $299.

300 bucks for any computer is a steal, but considering how well received the Eee has been, you'd be a fool to miss this one.

And, as pointed over on Lifehacker, considering they're advertising that the maximum you can order is 10 at a time, there's probably not a shortage of stock in the COTD warehouses. The offer does end at midday tomorrow though, so if you're going to buy, do it now.

