Dead Terminator Turned Into DVD Player Is Ultimate Insult to Skynet

Look, John Connor, I get that we at Skynet are considered your enemies. I also understand that with the whole trying to "terminate" you thing, you'd probably get a little "drag Hector around the walls of Troy" once you've claimed victory over one of us. But this, sir, is ridiculous. Even genocidal robots have certain rules of engagement, and frankly, turning our reclaimed skulls into a harmless consumer electronic ought to be violating some code of conduct. Are you even listening to me? Wait, what is that you're approaching with? The second season of Scrubs? Are you serious?! What kind of monster are you? Amnesty! AMNESTY!!! [Toxel via Geekalerts]