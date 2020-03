The limited edition Dark Knight Xbox 360 that Mark was willing to end his marriage for is now available on eBay. Bid fast and bid hard, cause they've only created 110 of these and not all of them are going to be scalped. The going price seems to be somewhere around US$1200, which is obscene even if it's a Dark Knight version. Even Bruce Wayne wouldn't buy one of these, and he buys hotels just so he can pee in its pool. [eBay via Gamertell]