Dad's Cab Family Taxi Metre Will Make Your Children Cringe

The Dad's Cab Meter is a fake taxi fare counter for parental chauffeurs, made so they can guilt/embarrass their ingrate children into doing chores for them. The meter incrementally increases the pretend fare and comes with a stack of fare receipts that have chores the kids can do as payment (har har har). It's kinda like those redonkulous moments on The Cosby Show where the entire family would participate in a role-play with some sort of real-world moral to it, except not anywhere as funny. Dad's Cab is US$18, but in the grand scheme of things, mortifying your children is priceless. [Gizoo via Coolest Gadgets via Dvice]