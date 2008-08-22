How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Czech Photographer's Cameras Made From Trash Still Capture Pretty Ladies Just Fine

No, this isn't an alternate Waterworld costume for Dennis Hopper—it's Miroslav Tichy, posing with one of his amazing trash cams, which he fabricated from paper towel tubes, thread spools, rubber bands and other bits of detritus and has used since the 1950s. Now in his 80s, Tichy and his works have only recently (as far as the art world goes) been discovered. And like all good photographers, he trained his intentionally imperfect camera rigs on the considerably more refined female form.

A little more analogue than the amazing HD trash projectors we've seen, but that's exactly the point; Tichy described his trash cams as being the only way to add enough poetic imperfections to photography, describing his philosophy with the fantastic maxim: "If you want to be famous, you have to do whatever you're doing worse than anyone else in the whole world."
His subject matter was mostly regular folks in his small Czech town doing what they do, and naturally he gravitated toward the ladies, who look great in Tichy's proto-Lomography style.
There's currently an exhibition of Tichy's work at the Centre Pompidou in Paris that looks fantastic. Check it out if you're in the vicinity. [The Online Photographer, Tichyocean.ch, Centre Pompidou via Kottke]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles