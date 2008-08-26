CVT i3101 iPhone Dock Doesn't Need Your Stinkin' iPhone

The CVT i3101 is not so different than the countless other iPhone/iPod alarm clocks we've seen on the market, but it does have a few standout features. First off, it's wall-mountable, saving you ever-precious nightstand space and giving your home that "wow, I have electronics stuck to my wall just like Tony Stark!" feel. Plus, the i3101 supports SD cards, allowing you to still play MP3s when your spouse/questionable one-night partner runs off with the iPhone/your kidney in the morning. The CVT i3101 runs US$100 and is available at this very moment. [100milligrams via technabob]