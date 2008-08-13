Curvy Follo Washbasin Prevents Unsightly Crotch Splashes

It's not quite as cool looking as the Fossil Washbasin, but the Follo does have some unique features of its own. Instead of a standard drain, the Follo utilises drainage grooves to reduce standing water. Plus, the curvy appearance is more than just eye candy—it is designed to reduce the embarrassing splashback that always seems to find its way to your crotch. As my fellow Giz editors have pointed out, the only problem is that it would be impossible to pee in. Such a shame—this design is dead to me now. The Follo will be available in a range of styles and configurations sometime before the end of the year.

