It's rare that we come across a DIY project that we both: a) want to complete and b) feasibly could complete. But this project takes a used pair of wooden cross country skis and through the magic of just two brackets and a few screws, creates a media shelf with some pizazz. Plus, just spit-balling here, you could attach another set of skis inverted below the first set to create a gnarly wave effect. [Five Whys via Curbly]