Hot-wiring a car isn't really on the list of things every boy should get handed down from their pappies, but when you find yourself in the Sahara and your Land Cruiser keys just got eaten by a lioness, you'll be happy you checked out this informative step-by-step guide. Yes, it's super illegal, so don't be an idiot; use only in case of safari disasters. [Wired How-To Wiki via Lifehacker]