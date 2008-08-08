Coway's Daan Air Purifier Freshens a Room While Freshening a Room

These Daan air purifiers from Coway are some of the best looking air purifiers we've ever seen. The ones we've had are like Danny Trejo: workmanlike in its ability to get the job done, but very very ugly. The Daans are the opposite of ugly, and can cover a 161 sq. ft. room with a single unit, or more if you stack a few together. There's even a bonus mood lighting function in case you somehow trick a lady into coming home with you, which seems as likely as you importing one of these from Korea. [Appliancist]