Could Zune-Exclusive Content Win Back the Zune Guy (Or Anyone)?

Zune Guy says he's leaving the Zune because Microsoft is leaving it to die on the vine (or wherever MP3 players hang). But that's just not true! They're actually verrrry busy poking Hollywood types to get exclusive original video just for the Zune. It's not just any video they're looking for though, but video that can "capitalise" on its social networking features. I'm not really sure what that is, but I'm going to take a wild swing and guess it's not going to be awesome enough to send sales skyrocketing, unless like, they get South Park to only be available on Zunes or something. Man that would suck. [Reuters]