Could Zune-Exclusive Content Win Back the Zune Guy (Or Anyone)?

Zune Guy says he's leaving the Zune because Microsoft is leaving it to die on the vine (or wherever MP3 players hang). But that's just not true! They're actually verrrry busy poking Hollywood types to get exclusive original video just for the Zune. It's not just any video they're looking for though, but video that can "capitalise" on its social networking features. I'm not really sure what that is, but I'm going to take a wild swing and guess it's not going to be awesome enough to send sales skyrocketing, unless like, they get South Park to only be available on Zunes or something. Man that would suck. [Reuters]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

