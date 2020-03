Woz's devotion to the Segway is well-documented, so it's no surprise he'd blend love and Segway into a frothy mix of...something. Woz got married over the weekend at SegwayFesT 2008—to someone who is not Kathy Griffin. I think a double congratulations is in order! Oh, and today is his 58th birthday. Congrats and happy birthday, Woz! [TUAW]