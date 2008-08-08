We had some doubts about the authenticity of the clown who bought the US$999 I'm Rich iPhone app, but Armin Heinrich—the German author of the application—has confirmed that not only one moron, but eight dumbasses actually bought the application. According to him, there are more waiting to get it:

I am sure a lot more people would like to buy it—but currently can't do so. I have no idea why they [Apple]did it [retire the application]and am not aware of any violation of the rules to sell software on the App Store. The App is a work of Art and included a "secret mantra"—that's all.

The fact is that he's right. If there are people wanting to buy a piece of useless software for US$999, why not let them do it? After all, people buy even more expensive crap that is completely useless, from paintings to collectibles to other commercial software. The market decides if a product is worth its price tag or not. And at least eight people got this, even if one is claiming that it was an accident. Accident or not, the fact is that Heinrich has pocketed US$5,600 and Apple received US$2,400 in 24 hours.

Not bad for a bad graphic and a silly phrase. [LA Times]