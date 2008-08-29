Bad news for Comcast folks—the 250GB caps that were once rumoured are now officially official and will start October 1 for residential customers. But, instead of charging you for every GB you go beyond that in a month, Comcast is getting a bit more byzantine—if you blow the cap twice in six months, they may terminate your service altogether.
Comcast's 250GB Data Caps Now Official, Starting in October
