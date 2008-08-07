College Student Arrested After Installing Webcam Spy Software On Woman's Laptop

A 23-year-old student named Craig Feigin is facing possible felony charges in Florida for allegedly putting spyware of the worst kind on up to 10 women's laptop computers. The programs, which he apparently wrote himself, would cause the integrated webcams on the laptops take snapshots at certain times when a person was close and upload them to a server on the Internet, where he would be able to browse them at will. This included several photos of at least one woman in various states of undress. The moral of the story: Make sure you trust your computer repair geek, or at least keep an eye on what they're doing to your machines. [Ars]