Chrysler Gearing Up For In-Car Wi-Fi In 2009 Models Via Autonet

Chrysler is poised to be the first car manufacturer to offer built-in Internet access in its vehicles. The service, called Uconnect Web, uses existing wireless data network for Internet access it then shares with devices in the car via Wi-Fi, essentially turning your car into one big hot spot. The core device, which costs US$499 to install, can take advantage of WiMAX or EV-DO networks where available through a service called Autonet. The service will sell for US$29 a month. We like the idea for some things, like getting traffic and weather updates on the fly, but is the world ready for motorists that are even more distracted while driving? [Twice via CG]