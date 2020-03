PC gamers with a slight sense of style might find this chrome joypad from Dream Cheeky worth a look. It's got all the necessary buttons for some gaming streamlined console-esque gaming on PCs, plus a rubberised grip in the back to fight slippage during intense NES emulator sessions ( sorry, no update: definitive Mac support WAS mentioned). Pricing info wasn't available, but here's some free Gizmodo advice as they hammer that detail out: Cheap. [Dream Cheeky via Technabob]