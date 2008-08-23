How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Chococlock Is Designed to Make You Fat, Diabetic

Why would anyone spend US$37 on a cuckoo clock that spits out a chocolate ball every hour is beyond me. Why would anyone spend the same amount on a cuckoo clock that does that and has a cheat button so you can eat a chocolate treat every single second, steps into firmly stupid territory. In any case, I just love the copy on their product page:

An ideal gift for the chocoholic with everything, the Chococlock is bound to become a must-have accessory for executive diet-dodgers everywhere. Simply fill it with your favourite bite-size sweeties and wait for the big hand to reach that magical number twelve.

In other words:

An ideal gift for any person about to become diabetic, the Chococlock is bound to become a source of health problems for executive fatasses everywhere. Simply fill it with your favourite bite-size sweeties and wait for your belly to reach that magical 130 kilos.

Of course, you won't see the FDA confiscating this one. And that's why I'm getting one. [Firebox via Oh Gizmo]

