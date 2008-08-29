Chevy Volt Dashboard Looks Like The Future If The Future is White Plastic

We don't write about car dashboards all that often here on the Giz, but when the dash is from an electric car/hybrid and it shares its white sheen with both classic iPods and Stormtrooper helmets, how could we possibly resist? Nearly buttonless, the Chevy Volt's injection molded centre console features a large LCD that, from what we can tell from the picture, will be locked with the static image of 2/3 battery remaining. It's certainly an interesting look, but I'm just not so sure it blends so well with the rest of the car. What do you think? [thecarlounge via Jalopnik]