How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Chair Made from Torpedo-Lifting Jaws from a Nuclear Sub Will Cradle Your Explosive Parts

I can't say that the Matrix Unplugged Chair looks very comfortable, but it certainly does look badass. That's because it's made from the torpedo-lifting jaws of a nuclear submarine. That's right: the parts that used to handle delicate explosive torpedoes will now be handling your delicate ass.

You adjust the chair using all sorts of fancy motorised hydraulics, with loads of small adjusters that allow you to position it just so. Not that it looks like any position would be all that comfortable.

It's a one-of-a-kind piece, an original prototype that was never used for a full line. Because of that, and because it's made out of parts from, you know, a nuclear submarine, it ain't cheap. We're talking US$37,000. For a chair. An awesome looking chair, but a chair nonetheless. I'll stick to my cheap office chair, thanks. [Device Gallery via BornRich]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles