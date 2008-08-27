How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

CDMA HTC Touch Diamond Has Release Date, Price, Fatness-Highlighting Red Rear

We suggested the CDMA version of the Touch Diamond had eaten all the pies last week: Now word is out on its release and Sprint and HTC have chosen not to disguise it. Oh no... they've dolled that large rear-end up in a striking red colour. Bizarre, though I guess its in the "if you can't hide it, make a feature of it" school of thinking. We can at least partly forgive its 13.9mm depth, though, which is due to a 1350mAh battery. It's due out August 28th on Sprint, costing US$549 for the bare phone, and US$299 on a two-year contract. [Unwiredview via NewLaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles