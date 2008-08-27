CDMA HTC Touch Diamond Has Release Date, Price, Fatness-Highlighting Red Rear

We suggested the CDMA version of the Touch Diamond had eaten all the pies last week: Now word is out on its release and Sprint and HTC have chosen not to disguise it. Oh no... they've dolled that large rear-end up in a striking red colour. Bizarre, though I guess its in the "if you can't hide it, make a feature of it" school of thinking. We can at least partly forgive its 13.9mm depth, though, which is due to a 1350mAh battery. It's due out August 28th on Sprint, costing US$549 for the bare phone, and US$299 on a two-year contract. [Unwiredview via NewLaunches]